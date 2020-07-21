Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

