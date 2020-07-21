Davis R M Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.36.

BlackRock stock opened at $579.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

