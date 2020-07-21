Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

