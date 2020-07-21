Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVR from $2,950.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,397.12 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,326.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

