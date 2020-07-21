Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.