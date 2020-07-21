Davis R M Inc. Acquires Shares of 372,465 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.