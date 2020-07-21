Davis R M Inc. Acquires 747 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $4,213,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,595,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $105,677,000 after buying an additional 104,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.79. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

