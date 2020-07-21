Davis R M Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average is $283.09. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

