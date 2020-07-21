Davis R M Inc. Acquires 20,425 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

