Davis R M Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 56.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Paypal by 56.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

PYPL stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.