Davis R M Inc. Acquires 10,923 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.