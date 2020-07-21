Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.