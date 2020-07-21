Danaher (DHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.87.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

