Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $201.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

