Daiwa Capital Markets Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Daiwa Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

