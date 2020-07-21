Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.11 ($46.19).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €38.89 ($43.70) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.09. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($61.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

