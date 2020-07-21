CVB Financial (CVBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.