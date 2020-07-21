CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,380,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

