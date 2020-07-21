CrypticCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $237,730.68 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $237,730.68 and approximately $10.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00658063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00101470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00087578 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.