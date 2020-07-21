Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Crown stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.