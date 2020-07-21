Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Crown also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.
Crown stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
