Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE CCK opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

