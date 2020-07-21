Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Crown also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.25 EPS.

Crown stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.