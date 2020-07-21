Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Crown also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

