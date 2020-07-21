Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.52 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,873,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 765.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 171,394 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

