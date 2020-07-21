Critical Review: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIkido Pharma and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.43%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -111.79% -90.33%

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Anavex Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 4,155.48 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.30 million ($0.50) -8.90

AIkido Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, a central nervous system (CNS)-penetrable mono-therapy to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company is based in New York, New York.

