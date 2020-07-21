Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNS. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

