Credit Suisse Group Lowers AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $0.69 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.36.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams purchased 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

