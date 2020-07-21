Credit Suisse Group Boosts J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $138.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,124. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after acquiring an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

