County Bancorp (ICBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect County Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

