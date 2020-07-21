Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

