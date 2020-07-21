Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

