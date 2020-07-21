Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 485 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

