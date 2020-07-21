Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

Chevron stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

