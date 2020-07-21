Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 209 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

