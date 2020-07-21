Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 11,720 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

