Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $190.68 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.