Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.