Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 576 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

NYSE ZTS opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

