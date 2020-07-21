Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 574 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

