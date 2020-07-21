Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $502.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.