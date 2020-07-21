Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $215,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

