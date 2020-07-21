Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $206,000 in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
