Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $206,000 in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

