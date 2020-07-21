Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.