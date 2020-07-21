Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $789,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

IVE stock opened at $111.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

