Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $525,000 Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Total were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after buying an additional 291,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth about $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

TOT opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

