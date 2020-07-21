Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

