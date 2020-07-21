Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

