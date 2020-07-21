Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys Shares of 11,338 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,189,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

