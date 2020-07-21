Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 205 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

NYSE:HON opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

