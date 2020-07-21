Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires Shares of 146,971 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 146,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,158,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

